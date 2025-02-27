White, Morehead State Eagles take on the Tennessee State Tigers

Morehead State Eagles (14-15, 9-9 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (14-15, 10-8 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Morehead State in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Tigers are 10-3 on their home court. Tennessee State leads the OVC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Nkrumah averaging 4.0.

The Eagles are 9-9 against OVC opponents. Morehead State gives up 69.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Tennessee State averages 79.3 points, 9.8 more per game than the 69.5 Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Weston is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Nkrumah is averaging 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kenny White Jr. is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

