White leads Utah Valley against Tarleton State after 34-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-8, 5-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (15-9, 6-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Tarleton State after Tahlia White scored 34 points in Utah Valley’s 85-83 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans have gone 10-2 in home games. Tarleton State has a 3-7 record against teams above .500.

The Wolverines are 5-4 in WAC play. Utah Valley scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley scores 9.4 more points per game (66.4) than Tarleton State allows (57.0).

The Texans and Wolverines match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

Amanda Barcello is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 7.7 points and 1.8 steals. White is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 14.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.