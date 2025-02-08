White leads Omaha against North Dakota State after 24-point game

North Dakota State Bison (17-8, 6-4 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (15-10, 9-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces North Dakota State after JJ White scored 24 points in Omaha’s 80-77 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Mavericks are 8-2 on their home court. Omaha averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Bison are 6-4 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is sixth in the Summit League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tajavis Miller averaging 1.3.

Omaha averages 75.8 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 72.8 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Omaha gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mavericks. White is averaging 19.6 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Noah Feddersen is averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bison. Jacksen Moni is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.