White leads North Dakota State against UMKC after 23-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (16-8, 5-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 2-7 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on UMKC after Jacari White scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 79-62 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Kangaroos are 7-3 in home games. UMKC ranks fourth in the Summit League with 12.6 assists per game led by Babacar Diallo averaging 3.0.

The Bison have gone 5-4 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Feddersen averaging 4.8.

UMKC is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Faas is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 9.9 points. Jamar Brown is averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jacksen Moni is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bison. White is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

