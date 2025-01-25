White leads North Dakota State against North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-14, 2-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (15-6, 4-2 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays North Dakota after Jacari White scored 32 points in North Dakota State’s 103-77 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison have gone 7-3 in home games. North Dakota State is second in college basketball averaging 12.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 41.1% from deep. Masen Miller leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-5 in Summit League play. North Dakota is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

North Dakota State is shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 48.3% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The Bison and Fightin’ Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacksen Moni is shooting 52.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bison. Miller is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mier Panoam is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 87.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.