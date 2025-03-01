White leads Indiana State against Evansville after 24-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (4-24, 2-15 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-22, 2-15 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Evansville after Savannah White scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 107-86 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Purple Aces have gone 6-5 at home. Evansville has a 0-15 record against teams over .500.

The Sycamores are 2-15 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

Evansville is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 65.1 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 74.2 Evansville allows to opponents.

The Purple Aces and Sycamores meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is averaging 15.3 points for the Purple Aces. Maggie Hartwig is averaging 15.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games.

Bella Finnegan is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 13.9 points. Keslyn Secrist is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.