White and Utah Valley host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-19, 3-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-9, 5-5 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Southern Utah after Tahlia White scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 68-61 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wolverines have gone 8-2 at home. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Danja Stafford averaging 4.3.

The Thunderbirds are 3-8 in WAC play. Southern Utah is fifth in the WAC with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Lexi Bull averaging 6.2.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 60.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 61.4 Utah Valley allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stafford is averaging 8.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. White is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Daylani Ballena is averaging 10.8 points for the Thunderbirds. Ava Uhrich is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.