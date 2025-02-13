White and the Morehead State Eagles visit conference foe Lindenwood

Morehead State Eagles (14-11, 9-5 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (11-14, 6-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Jadis Jones and Lindenwood host Kenny White Jr. and Morehead State in OVC action.

The Lions have gone 9-3 at home. Lindenwood is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 9-5 in OVC play. Morehead State is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Lindenwood is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Markeith Browning II is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

White is averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

