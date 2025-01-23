Weston and Tennessee State host Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-10, 4-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-12, 4-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Tennessee Tech after Brandon Weston scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 81-80 overtime victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers are 7-3 on their home court. Tennessee State averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 4-4 in conference matchups. Tennessee Tech allows 74.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Tennessee State scores 79.2 points, 5.0 more per game than the 74.2 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 72.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 75.1 Tennessee State gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justus Jackson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Weston is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Jaylon Johnson is averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Ray Glasgow is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

