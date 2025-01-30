Western Oregon women’s basketball players allege physical and emotional abuse

MONMOUTH, Ore. (AP) — Former players for the Western Oregon women’s basketball team have filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging emotional and physical abuse.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in Marion County, seeks $28 million damages. It names the university, its athletic director, president, the dean of students and two coaches.

The women allege the abuse occurred during the 2023-24 season and caused lasting damage for some players, including eating disorders and panic attacks.

The lawsuit claims coaches Jessica Peatross and Demetrius Marlow “physically abused plaintiffs through using excessive and unreasonable amounts of exercise as punishment,” in violation of NCAA guidelines. It says the coaches also made disparaging remarks about the players.

After a group of players complained, they were dismissed from the Division II team, the lawsuit said. That prompted the university to cancel the season with six games remaining.

“I met with the coaches and they said that nobody’s welcome back, that we’re not tough enough, that we’re not good for their culture,“ said former Western Oregon player Jodi Noyes, who lost her scholarship. ”It was truly heartbreaking and devastating.”

Noyes spoke at a news conference with several players in announcing the lawsuit.

Following the cancelation of the season, the university investigated the allegations but found they were unsubstantiated.

“We received the lawsuit and are currently in the process of reviewing its contents,” the university said in a statement.

The coaches named in the lawsuit could not be reached for comment.

