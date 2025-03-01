Western Michigan visits Northern Illinois after Willis’ 34-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (10-18, 7-8 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-23, 1-14 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Northern Illinois after Chansey Willis Jr. scored 34 points in Western Michigan’s 82-73 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Huskies have gone 5-8 in home games. Northern Illinois is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos are 7-8 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northern Illinois’ average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the past 10 games.

Willis is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Javaughn Hannah is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.