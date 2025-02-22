Western Michigan visits Darrington and Central Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (10-14, 6-7 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (11-14, 6-7 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Western Michigan after Ayanna-Sarai Darrington scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 74-62 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Chippewas have gone 5-6 at home. Central Michigan is seventh in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Broncos are 6-7 in MAC play. Western Michigan has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Central Michigan’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 57.5 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 67.7 Central Michigan allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madi Morson is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Chippewas. Jess Lawson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Marina Asensio averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Hannah Spitzley is shooting 54.3% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 55.8 points, 23.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.