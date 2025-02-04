Western Michigan takes on Akron, aims to end 3-game slide

Western Michigan Broncos (8-12, 5-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-13, 3-7 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan aims to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against Akron.

The Zips have gone 6-5 in home games. Akron ranks seventh in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Broncos are 5-5 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Akron is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 56.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 67.8 Akron allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelbee Brown is averaging 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Zips. Alexus Mobley is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marina Asensio is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Broncos. Hannah Spitzley is averaging 15.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 55.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

