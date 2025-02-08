Western Michigan hosts Holiman and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-12, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-15, 4-6 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Western Michigan after Adante’ Holiman scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 83-82 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Broncos have gone 4-6 at home. Western Michigan has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 3-9 in road games. Georgia Southern ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Douglas averaging 5.0.

Western Michigan scores 71.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.5 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaughn Hannah is averaging 11.5 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Eren Banks is averaging 9.3 points for the Eagles. Holiman is averaging 15.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.