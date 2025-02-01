Western Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan after Henry’s 25-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-10, 4-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-14, 3-5 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Western Michigan after Christian Henry scored 25 points in Eastern Michigan’s 89-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Broncos are 3-6 on their home court. Western Michigan allows 76.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 4-4 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Western Michigan scores 71.7 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 78.7 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Western Michigan gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Muntu averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jalen Terry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.