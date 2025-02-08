Western Kentucky visits Jacksonville State after McHenry’s 30-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-9, 5-5 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-7, 8-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Jacksonville State after Don McHenry scored 30 points in Western Kentucky’s 76-69 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-0 at home. Jacksonville State ranks second in the CUSA in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Michael Houge leads the Gamecocks with 8.0 boards.

The Hilltoppers are 5-5 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky is second in the CUSA scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Jacksonville State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Western Kentucky averages 9.1 more points per game (77.6) than Jacksonville State gives up to opponents (68.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Khristian Lander is averaging 11.1 points for the Hilltoppers. McHenry is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.