Western Kentucky visits Cook and New Mexico State

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-12, 7-8 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-13, 8-7 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Western Kentucky after Christian Cook scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 71-66 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Aggies are 8-6 on their home court. New Mexico State scores 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 7-8 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

New Mexico State is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky averages 10.7 more points per game (76.8) than New Mexico State gives up (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Aggies. Robert Carpenter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Don McHenry is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

