Western Kentucky takes on New Mexico State following Lander’s 28-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (12-9, 5-3 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-8, 4-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on New Mexico State after Khristian Lander scored 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-74 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Hilltoppers have gone 10-2 at home. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Marshall averaging 5.7.

The Aggies are 5-3 in conference play. New Mexico State is second in the CUSA allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Western Kentucky averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 71.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 75.0 Western Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is averaging 17.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Hilltoppers. Enoch Kalambay is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Cook is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Aggies. Robert Carpenter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.