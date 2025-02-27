Western Kentucky seeks 20th win of season in matchup against UTEP

UTEP Miners (10-15, 3-11 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-7, 10-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky will try to earn its 20th win of the season when the Hilltoppers take on the UTEP.

The Hilltoppers are 10-2 in home games. Western Kentucky is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Miners are 3-11 in CUSA play. UTEP is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Western Kentucky’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky allows.

The Hilltoppers and Miners meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals. Josie Gilvin is averaging 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Portia Adams is shooting 37.5% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.