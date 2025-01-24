Western Kentucky plays Sam Houston in conference showdown

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-9, 1-6 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-5, 4-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fanta Kone and Sam Houston visit Alexis Mead and Western Kentucky in CUSA action Saturday.

The Hilltoppers are 7-2 on their home court. Western Kentucky averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Bearkats are 1-6 in conference matchups. Sam Houston ranks ninth in the CUSA shooting 23.3% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mead is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hilltoppers. Destiny Salary is averaging 14.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games.

Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Bearkats. Sydnee Kemp is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

