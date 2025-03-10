Western Kentucky plays Florida International in CUSA Tournament

Florida International Panthers (9-22, 3-15 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-14, 8-10 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on Florida International in the CUSA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers are 8-10 against CUSA opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Western Kentucky is ninth in the CUSA with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Babacar Faye averaging 3.0.

The Panthers are 3-15 against CUSA teams. Florida International has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Western Kentucky is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 69.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 75.1 Western Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 13.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Aybar is shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.9 points. Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.