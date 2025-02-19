Western Kentucky hosts Wilkerson and Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-16, 3-10 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-11, 5-7 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits Western Kentucky after Lamar Wilkerson scored 25 points in Sam Houston’s 78-76 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hilltoppers have gone 11-3 at home. Western Kentucky is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearkats are 3-10 in CUSA play. Sam Houston ranks fourth in the CUSA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kalifa Sakho averaging 2.4.

Western Kentucky scores 77.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 75.8 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khristian Lander is averaging 12.3 points for the Hilltoppers. Don McHenry is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Wilkerson is averaging 19.7 points for the Bearkats. Marcus Boykin is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.