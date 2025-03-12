Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Florida International Panthers in CUSA Tournament

Florida International Panthers (11-18, 7-11 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (22-8, 13-5 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on Florida International in the CUSA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers’ record in CUSA games is 13-5, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference games. Western Kentucky is fifth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Panthers are 7-11 in CUSA play. Florida International has a 7-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Western Kentucky averages 73.0 points, 6.6 more per game than the 66.4 Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Western Kentucky won 83-48 in the last matchup on March 7. Destiny Salary led Western Kentucky with 26 points, and Judit Valero Rodriquez led Florida International with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Josie Gilvin is averaging 13 points, six rebounds and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Isnelle Natabou is averaging 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

