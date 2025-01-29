Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play the UTEP Miners, look for 6th straight win

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-5, 5-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-9, 2-5 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky seeks to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over UTEP.

The Miners are 6-3 in home games. UTEP ranks ninth in the CUSA with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Luisa Vydrova averaging 2.3.

The Hilltoppers are 5-2 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

UTEP’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is averaging 12.9 points for the Miners. Portia Adams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Mead is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Hilltoppers. Destiny Salary is averaging 14.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 24.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.