Western Kentucky faces Sam Houston after Telegdy’s 20-point outing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-7, 8-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (12-11, 5-8 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Sam Houston after Zsofia Telegdy scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 73-63 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Bearkats are 8-4 in home games. Sam Houston is the CUSA leader with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Deborah Ogayemi averaging 4.0.

The Hilltoppers are 8-4 against conference opponents. Western Kentucky averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Alexis Mead with 4.0.

Sam Houston’s average of 2.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogayemi is averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Mead is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 13.3 points, four assists and 2.4 steals. Josie Gilvin is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 12.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

