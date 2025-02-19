Western Illinois visits Southeast Missouri State following Washington’s 21-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-17, 4-12 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (17-10, 12-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Western Illinois after Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 83-69 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 10-3 at home. Southeast Missouri State scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 4-12 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is ninth in the OVC scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Southeast Missouri State makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Western Illinois averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Rob Martin is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Marko Maletic is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Leathernecks: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.