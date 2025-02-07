Western Illinois takes on UT Martin after McCowan’s 22-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-10, 6-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-15, 6-7 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits UT Martin after Raegan McCowan scored 22 points in Western Illinois’ 70-66 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Skyhawks are 5-7 in home games. UT Martin is sixth in the OVC scoring 65.9 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-7 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is 6-7 against opponents over .500.

UT Martin’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 71.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 68.2 UT Martin allows to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Leathernecks square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi Rubel is averaging 4.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Anaya Brown is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Addi Brownfield is averaging eight points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. McCowan is averaging 20.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.