Western Illinois takes on Southeast Missouri State in conference showdown

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-10, 5-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-12, 2-7 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sean Smith and Western Illinois host Tedrick Washington Jr. and Southeast Missouri State in OVC action.

The Leathernecks are 5-4 on their home court. Western Illinois averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Redhawks are 5-4 against conference opponents. Southeast Missouri State is fifth in the OVC scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Western Illinois is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The Leathernecks and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Smith is averaging 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Washington is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 12.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

