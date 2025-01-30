Western Illinois plays Eastern Illinois on home skid

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-15, 2-8 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-13, 2-8 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -2.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays Eastern Illinois looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Leathernecks have gone 5-5 at home. Western Illinois is fifth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Panthers are 2-8 in conference matchups. Eastern Illinois ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Western Illinois averages 67.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 72.1 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Leathernecks. Sean Smith is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nakyel Shelton is averaging 17 points for the Panthers. Zion Fruster is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.