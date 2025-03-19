Western Illinois, Lipscomb square off in NIT

Lipscomb Bisons (20-11, 13-7 ASUN) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-16, 10-13 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois and Lipscomb square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Leathernecks have gone 10-13 against OVC opponents, with a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Western Illinois averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Bisons are 13-7 in ASUN play. Lipscomb has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Illinois is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan McCowan is averaging 22.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Allie Meadows is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalyn Holcomb averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Bella Vinson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.