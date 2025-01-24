Western Illinois hosts Southeast Missouri State, aims to end home skid

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-10, 5-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-12, 2-7 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois is looking to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Southeast Missouri State.

The Leathernecks are 5-4 in home games. Western Illinois is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks are 5-4 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Western Illinois scores 68.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 68.2 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Western Illinois allows.

The Leathernecks and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Ryan Myers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.