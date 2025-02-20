Western Illinois faces Southeast Missouri State following Myers’ 28-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-17, 4-12 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (17-10, 12-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Southeast Missouri State after Ryan Myers scored 28 points in Western Illinois’ 72-67 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 10-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leathernecks are 4-12 against conference opponents. Western Illinois gives up 70.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State averages 74.6 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 70.3 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 68.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 67.4 Southeast Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Rob Martin is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Marko Maletic is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Leathernecks. Myers is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Leathernecks: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

