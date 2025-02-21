Western Illinois faces Little Rock on 4-game road skid

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-13, 7-10 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-13, 11-6 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hits the road against Little Rock looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Trojans are 7-6 on their home court. Little Rock allows 65.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 7-10 in conference games. Western Illinois is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

Little Rock averages 61.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 66.1 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois scores 5.2 more points per game (70.3) than Little Rock gives up (65.1).

The Trojans and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Lee is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trojans. Jordan Holman is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games.

Raegan McCowan is shooting 46.0% and averaging 21.7 points for the Leathernecks. Mia Nicastro is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.