Western Illinois faces Little Rock after Deveaux’s 20-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-18, 4-13 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (17-11, 11-6 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Little Rock after Trey Deveaux scored 20 points in Western Illinois’ 87-66 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Trojans have gone 8-5 at home. Little Rock is eighth in the OVC scoring 69.5 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Leathernecks have gone 4-13 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Little Rock scores 69.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 70.9 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Trojans. Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sean Smith is averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Marko Maletic is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Leathernecks: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.