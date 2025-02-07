Western Carolina visits Elisaldez and Chattanooga

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-12, 1-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-11, 5-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Western Carolina after Caia Elisaldez scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 58-50 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Mocs are 7-4 on their home court. Chattanooga has a 6-9 record against teams above .500.

The Catamounts are 1-7 against conference opponents. Western Carolina ranks third in the SoCon with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Tyja Beans averaging 8.3.

Chattanooga scores 60.0 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 70.5 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The Mocs and Catamounts meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sigrun Olafsdottir is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 7.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Elisaldez is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Chelsea Wooten averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Avyonce Carter is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

