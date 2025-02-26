Western Carolina hosts Wofford following Tripp’s 31-point showing

Wofford Terriers (15-14, 9-7 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-19, 4-12 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays Western Carolina after Corey Tripp scored 31 points in Wofford’s 73-68 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Catamounts have gone 7-6 in home games. Western Carolina is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers have gone 9-7 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks sixth in the SoCon shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Western Carolina is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernard Pelote is averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tripp is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Kyler Filewich is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.