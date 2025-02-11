Western Carolina hosts Peterson and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-10, 8-4 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-17, 2-10 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays Western Carolina after Quimari Peterson scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 66-59 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 5-6 at home. Western Carolina leads the SoCon with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Bernard Pelote averaging 6.0.

The Buccaneers are 8-4 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Western Carolina averages 68.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 66.4 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Western Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pelote is scoring 14.2 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Peterson is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.