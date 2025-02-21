West Virginia visits No. 9 Texas Tech following Williams’ 21-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10, 8-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6, 11-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech hosts West Virginia after Darrion Williams scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 69-66 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Red Raiders have gone 13-2 in home games. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 3.1.

The Mountaineers are 8-8 against conference opponents. West Virginia scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). West Virginia has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Mountaineers face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is averaging 17.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Small is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Toby Okani is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.