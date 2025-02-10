West Virginia plays BYU in conference showdown

BYU Cougars (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 7-6 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richie Saunders and BYU take on Javon Small and West Virginia on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-3 in home games. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Cougars are 6-6 in Big 12 play. BYU scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

West Virginia scores 69.4 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 69.2 BYU allows. BYU averages 16.4 more points per game (80.0) than West Virginia gives up to opponents (63.6).

The Mountaineers and Cougars match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Amani Hansberry is averaging 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Saunders is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cougars. Egor Demin is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.