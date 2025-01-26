West leads Nicholls State against UT Rio Grande Valley after 20-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (11-9, 5-4 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-8, 4-5 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Jamal West scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 61-57 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros have gone 8-2 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks eighth in the Southland with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim averaging 9.3.

The Colonels have gone 5-4 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 73.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the 72.0 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents.

The Vaqueros and Colonels face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 12 points. Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 11 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Robert Brown III is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 12.2 points. West is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.