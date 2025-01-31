West Georgia visits Queens on 4-game road skid

West Georgia Wolves (4-18, 2-7 ASUN) at Queens Royals (13-9, 6-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Wolves visit Queens.

The Royals have gone 7-3 in home games. Queens is third in the ASUN in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Malcolm Wilson leads the Royals with 5.7 boards.

The Wolves have gone 2-7 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when winning the turnover battle.

Queens is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 47.5% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Queens gives up.

The Royals and Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Leo Colimerio is averaging 13 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolves. Kyric Davis is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.