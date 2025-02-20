West Georgia takes on Stetson, seeks 4th straight victory

Stetson Hatters (14-12, 8-6 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (11-14, 5-9 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Stetson.

The Wolves have gone 7-4 in home games. West Georgia is 5-13 against opponents over .500.

The Hatters have gone 8-6 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks ninth in the ASUN with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Tiasia McMillan averaging 5.7.

West Georgia makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Stetson has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 42.3% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolves. Destiny Jones is averaging 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 17.4 points for the Hatters. Jorah Eppley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.