West Georgia hosts Soucie and North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (16-8, 8-3 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (4-20, 2-9 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits West Georgia after Will Soucie scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 74-64 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Wolves have gone 3-5 at home. West Georgia has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 8-3 against conference opponents. North Alabama averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

West Georgia scores 69.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 71.3 North Alabama allows. North Alabama’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than West Georgia has given up to its opponents (48.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Wolves. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacari Lane is averaging 16 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.