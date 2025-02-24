West Georgia hosts Queens following Colimerio’s 20-point outing

Queens Royals (17-12, 10-6 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (5-24, 3-13 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -7; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits West Georgia after Leo Colimerio scored 20 points in Queens’ 92-78 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Wolves have gone 3-7 in home games. West Georgia has a 2-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Royals are 10-6 in conference play. Queens averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

West Georgia scores 69.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 74.8 Queens allows. Queens averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than West Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Wolves. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Colimerio is averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.