West Georgia hosts Central Arkansas after Williams-Dryden’s 27-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (7-21, 3-12 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (5-23, 3-12 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves -4; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Central Arkansas after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 27 points in West Georgia’s 80-62 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Wolves are 3-6 on their home court. West Georgia is 2-15 against opponents over .500.

The Bears have gone 3-12 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

West Georgia averages 69.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 77.9 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 70.1 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.6 West Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Wolves. Rickey Ballard is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Layne Taylor is averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Brayden Fagbemi is averaging 11.6 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

