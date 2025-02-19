West Georgia faces Stetson, looks for 4th straight victory

Stetson Hatters (14-12, 8-6 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (11-14, 5-9 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia heads into a matchup against Stetson as winners of three games in a row.

The Wolves are 7-4 on their home court. West Georgia has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hatters are 8-6 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

West Georgia’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.3% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The Wolves and Hatters face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Jones is averaging 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Wolves. Zuriyah Davis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 17.4 points for the Hatters. Diawana Carter-Hartley is averaging 12 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.