West Georgia and North Alabama meet in conference matchup

North Alabama Lions (12-12, 7-6 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (10-14, 4-9 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces West Georgia in ASUN action Saturday.

The Wolves have gone 6-4 in home games. West Georgia allows 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Lions are 7-6 in conference matchups. North Alabama ranks third in the ASUN with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by India Howard averaging 4.3.

West Georgia’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolves. Destiny Jones is averaging 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games.

Charity Gallegos is shooting 37.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.