West and the Northern Colorado Bears host conference foe Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (11-13, 4-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-13, 3-9 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaydia Martin and Sacramento State visit Tatum West and Northern Colorado in Big Sky play.

The Bears have gone 8-3 at home. Northern Colorado is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 63.7 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Hornets are 4-7 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Northern Colorado averages 63.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 62.9 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 63.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the 59.1 Northern Colorado allows to opponents.

The Bears and Hornets match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniah Hall is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bears. London Gamble is averaging 11.5 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Martin is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Hornets. Katie Peneueta is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.