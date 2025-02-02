West and the Northern Colorado Bears host conference foe Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (8-12, 3-6 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-11, 2-7 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kacey Spink and Idaho State take on Tatum West and Northern Colorado on Monday.

The Bears are 7-3 on their home court. Northern Colorado is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 64.9 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Bengals are 3-6 against conference opponents. Idaho State allows 65.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Northern Colorado’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Northern Colorado gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is averaging 10 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bears. London Gamble is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sophia Covello is shooting 43.4% and averaging 9.8 points for the Bengals. Tasia Jordan is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 53.4 points, 25.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.