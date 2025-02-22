Werth and the San Francisco Dons take on conference foe Gonzaga

San Francisco Dons (12-14, 9-8 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-8, 15-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Freja Werth and San Francisco take on Yvonne Ejim and Gonzaga in WCC action.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 at home. Gonzaga is second in the WCC scoring 68.4 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Dons are 9-8 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). San Francisco averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Gonzaga gives up.

The Bulldogs and Dons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejim is averaging 21.2 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Werth is averaging 15.9 points and six rebounds for the Dons. Angeliki Ziaka is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 68.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

